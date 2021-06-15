Finland vs Russia, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, Head to Head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 15: Finland will take on Russia in their second game of the group stage in Group B of the ongoing Euro 2020 at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg on Wednesday (June 16).
This is the visitors' first ever major tournament and they have already secured their first victory in it with a 1-0 win against neighbours Denmark in a game where football came second.
The collapse of Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the first half, was the biggest story of the game and thankfully he was declared stable after being taken into hospital.
The game was initially suspended but was later restarted with both sides willing to continue and the mental condition of the Denmark team was evident as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Finland.
Russia, meanwhile, started their Euro 2020 campaign in the worst possible fashion with a 3-0 loss to world number one Belgium as Romelu Lukaku scored a brace while Thomas Meunier scored the other goal.
Stanislav Cherchesov's side were never expected to come up with an upset against Belgium but a three-goal defeat means that Russia now occupy the bottom place in Group B. They now must come up with a big result against Finland in order to boost their chances of making it to the knockout stage.
Finland vs Russia Head to Head Record
The two sides have met each other just four times in the past. Russia have claimed victory in each of those four encounters. They have scored 15 goals in the process while conceding just once and Cherchesov will be hoping for more of the same on Wednesday (June 15).
Key players
Finland - Teemu Pukki
It is quite evident that Teemu Pukki stands out in the Finland side along with goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky. All eyes will be on the 31-year-old Norwich City striker as he will be keen to help his country make history in their first ever major tournament.
Russia - Aleksandr Golovin
Russia have quite a solid team at their disposal but it is not difficult to point out that Aleksandr Golovin stands out in that squad. The Monaco midfielder has to take responsibility for his nation if Russia have to come back from their loss against Belgium and make it to the knockouts of the Euros.
Finland vs Russia probable line-ups
Finland - Lukas Hradecky; Sauli Vaisanen, Paulus Arajuuri, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Joona Toivio, Jere Uronen; Glen Kamara, Tim Sparv, Robin Lod; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki
Russia - Anton Shunin; Georgi Dzhikiya, Anderi Semenov, Dmitri Barinov; Mario Fernandes, Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoev, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Golovin; Artem Dzyuba
Kick off time in India and how to watch
Date: June 16 (Wednesday), 2021
Time: 18:30 PM IST
TV Channels: Sony Ten 2/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi), Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD (Regional language)
Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV