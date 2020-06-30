Five best attacking trios in Europe this season

Bengaluru, June 30: Liverpool have finally ended their 30-year wait for the Premier League title in the English top-flight as the remarkable job Jurgen Klopp has been doing at Anfield is finally paying dividends.
The Reds narrowly missed out on the League title last season by just one point but won their sixth Champions League title and added the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup this season to their decorated trophy cabinet before finally winning the trophy the fans have been craving for the most, the Premier League.
Liverpool's success is truly a team effort and picking one individual from the incredible squad is really difficult. However, there is a common perception that the reason behind Liverpool's success is the brilliance of their front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.
While it is true to some extent that the incredible chemistry between the much-talented front three is a reason behind the Reds' success but it is not completely true as the midfield and of course the defence has been improved to a great extent to ensure that Liverpool work like a winning machine and Klopp has achieved it with ultimate perfection.
In fact, the Liverpool trio which reckoned as the best attacking trio in the world by many ranks only 11th in top five leagues across Europe in terms of goals scored. Here, we will take a look at five trios who have scored the most number of goals in Europe this season.
5. Barcelona - 56 goals
Lionel Messi - 26
Luis Suarez - 16
Antoine Griezmann - 14
Barcelona fans might have hoped that the signing of one of the best attackers in the world Antonie Griezmann would bring their golden days back at Camp Nou but that has been far from the case. While Griezmann has struggled to make his mark at Camp Nou and both Messi and Suarez missing a significant part of the season through injuries, Barcelona have been far from their usual best.
However, the trio still ranks fifth in Europe in terms of goals scored with Messi scoring 28 of the total of 56 goals scored by the trio while Suarez and Griezmann have scored 16 and 14 respectively.
4. RB Leipzig - 60 goals
Timo Werner - 34
Marcel Sabitzer - 16
Emil Forsberg - 10
Timo Werner has truly been a sensation this season having scored a total of 34 goals in all competitions this season however he still finished second best to Robert Lewandowski in the race for Bundesliga Golden Boot. At just 24, he still has his best days ahead of him and Chelsea fans have every right to be excited about the German international. Marcel Sabitzer and Emil Forsberg have been decent in front of the goal this season as well having scored 16 and 10 goals respectively.
3. Manchester City - 62 goals
Sergio Aguero - 23
Raheem Sterling - 21
Gabriel Jesus - 18
Manchester City might have lost out to Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title but they have as usual scored a lot of goals. Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus have been the op marksmen for the Cityzens in all competitions this season.
Aguero has scored 23 goals while Jesus, despite being the backup of Aguero, has 18 goals to his name which is remarkable. There is a common perception that Sterling has been below par this season but even in an underwhelming season, he has 21 goals to his name.
2. Paris Saint-Germain - 68 goals
Kylian Mbappe - 30
Mauro Icardi - 20
Neymar - 18
The Ligue 1 champions are second in this list despite the fact that the Ligue 1 season has been suspended prematurely although PSG was declared champions. Mbappe has been in stellar form all season having scored 30 goals in all competitions while South American duo Icardi and Neymar have 20 and 18 goals to their names. With the league already ended, it could be PSG's golden opportunity to finally win the Champions League this season.
1. Bayern Munich - 80 goals
Robert Lewandowski - 49
Serge Gnabry - 19
Thomas Muller - 12
Bayern Munich started their season in the worst possible fashion and it seemed that their Bundesliga winning streak was coming to an end but Hans-Dieter Flick has done a remarkable job since taking over Niko Kovac and has once again led the Bavarian giants to the Bundesliga title. Robert Lewandowski has been at the heart of everything positive for the team having scored a remarkable 49 goals in all competitions.
Muller has also been sensational despite being out of favour under Kovac and has broken Kevin De Bruyne's assists record in a single season. The World Cup winner with Germany also has 12 goals to his name while Serge Gnabry has found the back of the 19 times.