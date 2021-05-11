Five best players of EFL Championship 2020/21

Bengaluru, May 11: The dust has settled on the 2020/21 Championship season with Norwich City and Watford already confirmed as the two sides qualified for Premier League promotion while the likes of Brentford, Bournemouth, Swansea and Barnsley wait in the queue for the final spot.
Just like every other season, there have been several notable performances from the division's top players and here we have picked up such five names who were the most impressive throughout the season:
1. Emiliano Buendia (Norwich)
One of the most productive players of Championship this term, the Argentine midfielder's all-around contribution is the biggest reason the Canaries gained promotion back to the Premier League. He registered double figures for both goals (15) and assists (16) and created the most goalscoring chances (122) in the division. He also claimed the honour of the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season award.
2. Ivan Toney (Brentford)
The 25-year-old rewrote the history books on the final day of the season as his goals against Bristol City on Saturday took his tally to 31 league goals for 2020/21, a record in a Championship season. He also has managed 10 assists over the course of the season, joining Buendia as one of only two players to have registered double figures for goals and assists this season.
3. Michael Olise (Reading)
The 19-year-old English attacking midfielder has been one of the Championship’s best young star performers this season with seven goals and 12 assists to his name. He has impressed with his close control and ability to carry the ball in possession and no player apart from Buendia has recorded more assists than him.
4. Freddie Woodman (Swansea)
No other goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets than this young Newcastle United loanee this season and he is one of the big reasons why the Wales-based side are still in contention for promotion.
5. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn)
The English forward although could not help his side breaking into the top six, however individually he has enjoyed another stellar campaign. With 28 goals and five assists to his name, he has been the leading source of goals of somewhat a struggling Blackburn side.