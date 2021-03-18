Five best signings made by Laporta as Barcelona president

Kolkata, March 18: Joan Laporta was recently elected president of Barcelona Football Club for the second time.
The 58-year-old who previously held the post between 2003 and 2010, oversaw one of the most successful times in the club's history by making some brilliant signings.
Here, we look at five of the best signings made by Laporta during his first spell.
Rafael Marquez (2003/04)
One of the most underrated players of the golden era of Barcelona, Marquez's time at the club also coincided with the time Laporta was the president of the club. The Mexican was a key player for the Catalan giants filling in at both centre-back and defensive midfield making a total of 242 appearances over the years.
Deco (2004/05)
One of the best midfielders of his generation, Deco joined the Catalan giants just after winning the Champions League with FC Porto and he made an immediate impact at Camp Nou. The magical midfielder spent four memorable years at the club making a total of 161 appearances while scoring 21 goals.
Samuel Eto'o (2004/05)
One of the most feared strikers at his peak, Eto'o was signed from Mallorca in 2004 and immediately went on to show just why he was so highly rated, scoring 130 goals in 199 appearances for the Catalan club. The Cameroonian was at his peak during his time with the club and played an integral role in the club's success over the years he was at the club.
Dani Alves (2008/09)
Arguably the greatest attacking right-back of his generation, Alves was signed from Sevilla in 2008 and he went on to become one of the best players of the club before leaving for Juventus in 2016 on a free transfer. Devastating in attack, Alves played a key role in Barcelona's attacking football over the years he spent at the club.
Ronaldinho (2003/04)
One of the most gifted footballers to have graced the game, it was Ronaldinho's signing in 2003 from Paris Saint-Germain that radically changed the club's fortunes. Always playing with a smile on his face, the Brazilian consistently entertained audiences with his exceptional skillful game.