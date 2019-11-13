Five best starts to a Premier League season after gameweek twelve

Bengaluru, Nov. 13: Liverpool lost the Premier League title last time by a whisker to Manchester City but this term the side look to be on a mission to lay their hands on the trophy.
After getting a win at Anfield back in the weekend against Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp's side has now leapfrogged to a nine-point lead over the Cityzens and eight points advantage over second-placed Leicester City.
The Anfield side in their run has not lost yet in the league and has only dropped point against Manchester United. Their draw against United stopped them from creating a record of most consecutive wins, which is currently held by Manchester City. However, their win against City now has put them in the record book after 12 game weeks.
Liverpool have matched the incredible number of most points gained after 12 matchdays and below we look at such five top instances of a best-ever starts after 12 league games in English division:
Manchester United - 1985/86 (34 points)
Ron Atkinson's side before Ferguson was appointed had a dream start to his league campaign in 85-86 winning straight 10 games and it put hope on the supporters of clinching their first league title in 20 years. But a struggling January and February saw the team out of title challenge and eventually just making it to a fourth-place finish. Atkinson was sacked after that season.
Liverpool - 1990/91 (34 points)
This is not the first time Liverpool have made such fine start. Under the guidance of Kenny Dalglish, the Reds put on a strong title challenge from the start after winning 11 of their first 12 fixtures with a draw at Norwich being their only dropped point. But in the second half of the season, they could not keep up the momentum and eventually lost the title to Arsenal by nine points.
Manchester City - 2011/12 (34 points)
City's first Premier League title came in this very season under the guidance of Roberto Mancini. One of the costliest side of PL history at that moment, the Cityzens started the campaign with 11 wins out 12 and later went on to clinch the title on goal difference on the very last day courtesy of Sergio Aguero's infamous late goal against QPR.
Manchester City - 2017/18 (34 points)
The Citizens achieved the same record again under Pep Guardiola in their record PL winning campaign. Arguably the greatest league season in English football history, City went on to become the first Premier League side ever to reach 100 points after a stunning campaign to win the title in 2017/18. They registered 11 wins and one draw from their opening 12 fixtures and only lost twice in the whole season to make the record along with most wins (32), most goals (106) and most consecutive victories (18).
Liverpool - 2019/20 (34 points)
The current Liverpool side have matched the same alike the above four teams having garnered 34 points from their 12 fixtures so far. Klopp so far has recorded commendable victories over Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester City and this season finally could be the one where they break their title jinx.