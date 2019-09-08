Five important Premier League games to watch in September

Bengaluru, Sep 8: Premier League action is currently on hold due to the international break. However, next weekend it will again be back with a lot of crucial fixtures and the month of September could be a vital point in the title race as well top four spots.
With Champions League football and Carabo Cup matches amalgamate with Premier League, all the top sides have had to review their options and strategy once again to maintain form at home soil.
As of now except two big guns, Liverpool and Manchester City every side has so far struggled to sustain any kind of consistency. Chelsea, Manchester United as Well Arsenal and Spurs all have dropped points or succumbed under pressure against lower sides.
The first week of September have had brought up mixed times for the top six sides. Liverpool and Manchester City won comfortably against their respective opponents, but Manchester United were held to a draw by lower placed Southampton while Chelsea too secured only one point at home versus newly-promoted Sheffield United. In the North London derby, one point was shared between two rivals, Arsenal and Spurs which ended in 2-2 draw.
But fast forward after the international break, every side will hope to gear up their preparations it thus could give us some of the mouth-watering fixtures.
Below we look at four such fixtures which could be crucial for the top six sides, in a bid for ultimate Premier League dream or top-four spot:
1) Manchester United vs Leicester City- 14th Sep, Sat 7.30 PM
Manchester United suffered a huge setback when travelling Crystal Palace secured all the three points at Old Trafford in Red Devils' first home fixture. Winless in three matches, Solskjaer will be eager to prove his mettle after the break but a sharp Leicester side will be a big barrier to cross, albeit at home.
2) Wolves vs Chelsea- 14th Sep, Sat 7.30 PM
Chelsea have had a mixed start so far, winning just once drawing twice and losing once. Frank Lampard will have a hard test following the international where he will be up against Wolves, who at home over the last year have had restricted almost all top-six sides.
3) Leicester City vs Spurs- 21st Sep, Sat 5.00 PM
Last year's Champions league runner have had not yet sustained a smooth route till now, winning just once. Leicester on the other hand, this season have shown a huge promise so far, playing brilliant attacking football, winning twice and drawing the same. This match has every possibility of a cracker if going by the form.
4) Chelsea vs Liverpool- 21st Sep, Sun 9.00 PM
First real big test for Liverpool, the Anfield side who are on a 100% streak so far will be up against Lampard's men. After a thumping defeat in hands of Manchester United on the opening weekend, the Blues will be eager to showcase their authority against a top side and surely it will be a game to watch for. Liverpool's record at Stamford Bridge has not been kind also in recent and certainly, with the London based currently on an adjustment, they will look for all the three points from the game as well.
5) Everton vs Manchester City- 29th Sep, 9.00 PM
The last week of September will witness a tricky game where a home Everton side will be pitted against defending winners Manchester City. Marco Silva's men although has had a mixed time so far, but at home since the start of 2019, they have been a solid barrier and with Guardiola's men looking for every possible point the game will be a big deciding factor in the title race.