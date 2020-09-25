Five most expensive right wingers in the world

Kolkata, September 25: The use of 4-3-3 system in modern football has completely transformed football and the role of modern-day wingers has changed accordingly.
Here, we look at five most valuable right wingers in the world right now.
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) - €80 million
Silva played a key role in Manchester City's domestic treble winning campaign in 2018-19. The 26-year-old experienced a loss of form last season, but there is no doubting his quality and talent on the ball.
Serge Gnabry (Barcelona) - €90 million
Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion both rejected Serge Gnabry once, but he has managed to turn around his career in a sublime fashion at Bayern Munich. The 25-year-old has become a key player for the Bavarian giants and played a key role in their treble winning campaign last time out.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - €112 million
One of the greatest players to have ever graced the game, age has hardly caught Messi as he remains one of the standout players across Europe. Despite Barcelona enduring a difficult season, the 33-year-old was as usual brilliant as an individual.
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) - €117 million
The youngest player in this list, Sancho is one of the brightest footballing talents across the world right now. Valued at €117 million, the 20-year-old has the potential to become a Balon d'Or winner in the future.
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - €120 million
Egyptian superstar Salah has always been a brilliant footballer, but ever since he moved to Liverpool, the 28-year-old has gone to another level. Salah'sform will be integral in Liverpool's chances of retaining their Premier League title.