Five most valuable Italian players at the moment

Bengaluru, January 15: Italian football has passed through their darkest times in recent years as the Azzurri even failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. However, since former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini took the hot seat of the Italian national team, the four time World Cup winners have seen a resurgence in their fortunes.
A host of extremely talented young players have emerged since then and a true test of their credentials will come in the upcoming European Championships set to take place this year, after it was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Italy are blessed with fine talents all across the pitch right now and in this article, we will take a look at five of the most valuable Italian players currently plying their trades.
5. Jorginho (Chelsea) - €50 million
A player who has had his fair share of critics and have had a mixed spell at Chelsea following his move from Napoli, Jorginho is an exceptionally gifted player and makes it to the most valuable Italian players at present.
He was one of the best players in Serie A during his time at Napoli but has not been able to find similar success at Chelsea as he has struggled in a system that hardly suits him. In the deep lying playmaker role, there is hardly anyone as good as the 29-year-old as his passing and vision is matched by very few.
4. Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) - €50 million
Italy have always been famous for producing some of the greatest defenders of all time and Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni has all the ingredients to follow the footsteps of the Azzurri's greatest defenders.
He has already become a key player in Antonio Conte's Inter side who are in the running for the Serie A title this season and has also earned three international caps for his country. Aged just 21, sky is the limit for the young defender and he has all the potential to become one of the best defenders of his generation.
3. Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan) - €55 million
Another Inter Milan player who makes this list, Nicolo Barella is one of the most gifted and complete midfielders in the world right now. He is a key player in Antonio Conte's system and has also earned 18 caps for Italy at the age of 23.
The former Cagliari star is touted to be the future of both club and country and is currently valued at €55 million, making him the third most Italian footballer at the moment.
2. Marco Verratti (PSG) - €60 million
The biggest star in this list and also the best player of Italy for several years now, Marco Verratti is one of the most gifted midfielders in world football right now.
Widely hailed as one of the most technically gifted midfielders of his generation and compared to the legendary Andrea Pirlo, the 28-year-old has been a loyal servant for Paris Saint-Germain ever since he moved to the French capital club in 2012.
If Italy have to stamp their authority in European and World football in coming years, Verratti has to take the responsibility as he is clearly the most talented player of his nation.
1. Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan) - €60 million
Just 21 years of age and already one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Gianluigi Donnarumma's accomplishments up to this point can be matched by very few. The youngster has already made 226 appearances for AC Milan and is capped 22 times for the Azzurri which is remarkable for someone who is just 21 years of age.
Touted to become the undisputed best in his position in near future, Donnarumma is wanted by almost every top club in the world and we have to wait and see what he decides about future with his contract with the Rossoneri expiring in the summer of 2021.