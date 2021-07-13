Five players Barcelona could sell this summer to boost finances

Bengaluru, July 13: Barcelona will reportedly have to make notable changes to their finances ahead of the new season to register new signings as well as renew Lionel Messi's contract as they have exceeded their wage cap.
The LaLiga giants are almost £1billion in debt and now reportedly need to cut down around €200 million off their wage bill to meet the La Liga salary limit. On these factors, implementing pay cuts is not the only way they can balance the books. Another very effective way to raise money is by selling some of the top earners and deadwoods.
So here are the five players who Barcelona could consider selling this summer as their performances while at the Nou Camp has not justified their transfer fee and weekly wages:
1. Antoine Griezmann
The star performer at Atletico Madrid, the French international looked a shadow of his former self in the last two years at Camp Nou. He’s shown in flashes this season what he is capable of, but for a player worth €120million and one of the top earners of the club, brief glimpses of his talent just aren’t good enough. He still has market value left in him and Barcelona may look to cash in on him.
2. Samuel Umtiti
Part of Barcelona since 2016, Samuel Umtiti's career has been on a downwards curve where injuries played a big part. In the last five years, he has played in just 132 games for the Spanish side and right now looks like he's not in Koeman's plans anymore. He is no longer the player he used to be and the emergence of Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza has all but ended his career at Barcelona. He earns around £200,000 per week so Barcelona are eagerly looking to offload him fast. Clubs from France have reportedly shown interest in him.
3. Miralem Pjanic
One of the most strangest transfers of recent times, Barcelona signed the Juventus midfielder last year while letting go of Arthur in another way. Barcelona did make some money off of the deal. However, the 30-year-old could not manage to breakthrough under Koeman. Another player who earns around £200,000 per week now has been deemed surplus to requirements by Barcelona and consequently could be sold. Clubs from Italy and England have shown interest in him.
4. Philippe Coutinho
After developing into one of the best midfielders in the world at Liverpool, the Brazilian joined Barcelona as their costliest signing in a £142million deal in January 2018. But he never really got going at Barcelona and always seemed to struggle for either form or fitness. After being on loan at Bayern in 2019-20 he was largely unused last season. The club is now looking for a buyer for him. Barcelona may not avail anything close to what they paid for Coutinho, but the saving of wages will be significant.
5. Ousmane Dembele
Once regarded as one of the brightest prospects in world football, the French attacker's time at Camp Nou has mostly been ravaged by injuries and inconsistency. The €105million signing has made just 81 La Liga appearances across four seasons which is quite poor. With his contract set to end next year, Barcelona may look to cash in on him as well till his stakes are somewhat high.