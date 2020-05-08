Five teams with most passes per game in Europe's top five leagues

Kolkata, May 8: Aesthetic football based on possession is always a treat to watch and these days, many clubs across Europe play such possession based game.
Barcelona's famous 'tiki-taka' has been copied according to conditions by many clubs across the continent.
Here, we look at five clubs in Europe's top five leagues who have played most number of passes per game.
Borussia Dortmund - 659 passes per game
Borussia have a really talented bunch of players and boast a brilliant manager in Lucien Favre. The Yellow and Whites play an attractive brand of football based on possession and their 659 passes made per game this season shows that.
Paris Saint-Germain - 660 passes per game
The Ligue 1 champions display a very aesthetic brand of football under Thomas Tuchel and have played 660 passes per game this campaign taking the fourth spot in this list.
Bayern Munich - 673 passes per game
Though the club went through one of their worst starts to a Bundesliga campaign, since the appointment of Hans-Dieter Flick, they have managed to revive their season and sit at the very top of Bundesliga. With 673 passes per game, they take the third spot in this list.
Manchester City - 676 passes per game
The master of possession-based football Pep Guardiola takes the second place in this list with Manchester City. The Cityzens might be set to lose their Premier League crown to Liverpool, but they have still played sensational football this time around with 676 passes per game.
Barcelona - 684 passes per game
Barcelona are the club who first dominated Spain and Europe with their possession-based passing game and despite so many managerial changes since then, they still believe in the same brand of football. The Catalan giants have made a staggering 684 passes per game this season.