Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Five teams with most passes per game in Europe's top five leagues

By

Kolkata, May 8: Aesthetic football based on possession is always a treat to watch and these days, many clubs across Europe play such possession based game.

Barcelona's famous 'tiki-taka' has been copied according to conditions by many clubs across the continent.

Here, we look at five clubs in Europe's top five leagues who have played most number of passes per game.

Borussia Dortmund - 659 passes per game

Borussia have a really talented bunch of players and boast a brilliant manager in Lucien Favre. The Yellow and Whites play an attractive brand of football based on possession and their 659 passes made per game this season shows that.

Paris Saint-Germain - 660 passes per game

The Ligue 1 champions display a very aesthetic brand of football under Thomas Tuchel and have played 660 passes per game this campaign taking the fourth spot in this list.

Bayern Munich - 673 passes per game

Though the club went through one of their worst starts to a Bundesliga campaign, since the appointment of Hans-Dieter Flick, they have managed to revive their season and sit at the very top of Bundesliga. With 673 passes per game, they take the third spot in this list.

Manchester City - 676 passes per game

The master of possession-based football Pep Guardiola takes the second place in this list with Manchester City. The Cityzens might be set to lose their Premier League crown to Liverpool, but they have still played sensational football this time around with 676 passes per game.

Barcelona - 684 passes per game

Barcelona are the club who first dominated Spain and Europe with their possession-based passing game and despite so many managerial changes since then, they still believe in the same brand of football. The Catalan giants have made a staggering 684 passes per game this season.

More BARCELONA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 11:17 [IST]
Other articles published on May 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue