Five unwanted players at their respective PL clubs

Bengaluru, Sept. 8: We witnessed one of the most exciting transfer windows of recent times during this summer.
Plenty of big deals took place with some of the biggest names in world football such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and many more making their moves. We saw some long drawn-out sagas come to an end while some of those did not end up in a deal. We also saw several unwanted players at their respective clubs who failed to secure moves away from their miseries and have no option but to stay.
In this article, we will take a look at five such players.
1. Malang Sarr - Chelsea
Highly-rated French defender Malang Sarr joined Chelsea from Nice on a free transfer last summer and was soon loaned out to FC Porto to gain regular playing time. However, the Frenchman failed to make his mark at Porto and made only 19 appearances for the Portuguese giants. The Blues were reportedly looking for suitors for the 22-year-old this summer but failed to offload him and the defender had no option but to remain at Stamford Bridge. And, he is expected to struggle for game time under Thomas Tuchel.
2. Ainsley Maitland-Niles - Arsenal
Ainsley Maitland-Niles has kept it no secret that he is far from happy at Arsenal as he took to Instagram to publicly confront Arsenal over why he was not granted a loan move to Everton. The 24-year-old has been forced by the Arsenal management to stay at the Emirates at least for the time being and looking at the relation between him and the management, he is unlikely to play much during the season regardless of Arsenal's miserable form.
3. Ross Barkley - Chelsea
Ross Barkley is another England wonderkid who has failed to live up to his potential and a big reason behind his lack of development is his move to Chelsea from Everton in 2018. The England international has never been able to get regular playing time at Stamford Bridge and could not make a solid enough impression at Aston Villa on loan last season. He has not been able to secure a move away from the West London club this summer and looks set to endure a difficult season this time out.
4. Tanguy Ndombele - Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs spent a club record transfer fee to sign dynamic midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Olympique Lyonnais in the summer of 2019 and it is safe to say that he has not been able to justify that price tag as of yet. Fitness issues and ups and downs in form has held him back from shining for the Lilywhites and he has also had issues with managers. It hardly came as no surprise that he asked to leave the club in the summer transfer window but he could not find a suitor which is not a surprise either.
5. James Rodriguez - Everton
Everton signed James Rodriguez from Real Madrid last summer and expectations were big from the Colombian playmaker. Rodriguez did make an immediate impact for the Toffees under his favourite manager Carlo Ancelotti but struggled for fitness as the season went on. The departure of Ancelotti and the arrival of Rafael Benitez made the 30-year-old desperate for a move away from Goodison Park but a deal did not fork out. And, the gifted playmaker is unlikely to be used in premium this season.