Folarin Balogun is the latest prodigy to leave Arsenal

Bengaluru, July 1: Arsenal were once regarded as the ground for nurturing young talents and helping them to shine at the biggest stages.
The likes of Theo Walcott, Robin Van Persie, Cesc Fabregas etc all are recent prime examples of it.
However, somehow things have drastically changed in the last couple of years. The management has looked into signing renowned players from the market with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and Bernd Leno etc.
But it has somehow disturbed the tradition of the side as many young superstars in recent years have left the team for a newer challenge elsewhere.
Serge Gnabry, Ismael Bennacer, Donyell Malen, and Jeff Reine-Adelaide etc are some of the prime examples who are making a name for themselves since leaving the side.
New manager Mikel Arteta although since his appointment has started integrating many players from academy ranks, but if the recent reports are to be believed, he too is set to lose such a big prospect from the side.
Folarin Balogun, 18-year-old Arsenal's teenage striker reportedly is set to leave the club in Summer after failing to agree on a new deal. The youngster only has a contract remaining till 2021 but reportedly has told Arsenal that he wishes to leave the club in Summer.
Before losing for free, Arsenal are now likely to sell him in the Summer. So here are a couple of things we need to discuss regarding the striker who may also fly sky-high after leaving the team.
Player profile
The Nigerian born striker joined Arsenal as a 10-year-old. He has slowly risen to prominence from each age group category and was only promoted to the U-23 side this year. The 18-year-old is a natural scorer and can operate with either of the feet.
In the academy level, he has found the back of the net regularly with precision. He has scored ten goals and registered four assists in 15 appearances for the reserve side.
Last season he scored 28 goals in 28 matches across all youth competitions and helped the Under-18 side to win the youth Premier League title.
Clubs linked
Balogun's contract expires next summer but Arsenal are likely to cash in on the starlet this year after failing to convince him to extend his stay.
Arsenal received a £5million offer from Championship side Brentford last January for the striker but it was rejected then. But it is pretty likely they would again come calling in the Summer.
Apart from them, Premier League side Southampton are also believed to be keeping their tabs open for the striker while AC Milan have also been touted as another club interested in him.
Is Balogun making the best choice?
Despite regularly scoring for fun in the academy ranks the 18-year-old is yet to get a shot in the senior football yet. Arteta has given chances to plenty of talents in his short tenure but Balogun could manage only a place on the bench during Arsenal's third-round victory over Nottingham Forest in the league cup third round.
The Gunners are as of now spoilt for choices in the forward section with as many as four players- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli ahead of him in the ranks.
So given the latest scenario, it looks like a good decision for the player who may seek more regular football elsewhere and develop his game further away from Emirates.