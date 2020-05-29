Football
Football Leagues return dates across Europe post coronavirus break

By
Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City resume action against Arsenal
Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City resume action against Arsenal

Bengaluru, May 29: The European football leagues which were brought to an halt in March due to the coronavirus outbreak are set to restart their seasons.

After Bundesliga became the first major European league to resume following the two-month coronavirus shutdown, more and more countries have now followed suit with both Premier League and Serie A also confirming their restart dates.

Premier League is set to restart its season on June 17, while the Serie A is set to return from June 20. Meanhile, La Liga is also set to return next month with June 11 the intended date. However, there is still no official confirmation of a restart date.

Elsewhere, Portugal, Denmark, Poland, Serbia, Austria, Croatia and Ukraine are among the countries which will again be able to enjoy league football, albeit in unusual circumstances with no spectators allowed at games.

They join Hungary, Czech Republic, Estonia and the Faroe Islands where play has already restarted.

Here are confirmed restart dates of top tier leagues across Europe:

LEAGUES COUNTRY RESTART DATES
Czech First League Czech Republic May 23
Danish Superliga Denmark May 28
Ekstraklasa Poland May 29
Serbian SuperLiga Serbia May 30
Austrian Football Bundesliga Austria June 2
Primeira Liga Portugal June 3
Slovenian PrvaLiga Slovenia June 5
Super League Greece June 6
Hrvatski Telekom Prva Liga Croatia June 6
Super Lig Turkey June 12
Eliteserien Norway June 16
Premier League England June 17
Serie A Italy June 20
Russian Premier League Russia June 21
Veikkausliiga Finland July 1

Leagues awaiting confirmation with possible dates

LEAGUES COUNTRY POSSIBLE DATES
La Liga Spain June 11
Liga 1 Romania June 13-14 weekend
Swiss Super League Switzerland June 8

Apart from restarts, few leagues were forced to be cancelled like France's Ligue 1, Netherlands' Eredivisie, Scotland's Scottish Premiership and Belgium's Pro League to name a few.

The Netherlands became the first European country to bring an early end to the season on April 24 as the Eredivisie was cancelled without a champion being crowned.

France then followed suit on April 30, ending the season with 10 rounds of matches unplayed. The season was not voided, though, with Paris Saint-Germain confirmed as champions, European places dished out and relegation and promotion between the top two divisions maintained on a two-up, two-down basis.

Belgium has also ended its season, with Club Brugge champions, after the Belgian government announced it was suspending all sporting competitions until July 31.

In Scotland the season had already been called early in the three divisions below the top flight and the Premiership followed suit on Monday (May 18), with Celtic being crowned champions for the ninth year running.

League that cancelled, voided or ended season

LEAGUES COUNTRY
Ligue 1 France
Scottish Premier League Scotland
Eredivisie Netherlands
Jupilier Pro League Belgium

Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 12:04 [IST]
