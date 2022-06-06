Football on TV and Live Streaming in India: What matches to watch from June 6 to June 12

The league season across Europe may be over, but there is still quite a lot of football action to follow in the international stage from friendlies to tournament and qualifiers.
The second edition of the UEFA Nations League is in progress, while the qualifiers for Qatar 2022 and 2023 Asian Cup will also take place during this week, starting from Monday (June 6) to the upcoming Sunday (June 12).
The stand-out fixtures this week will involve England, who are set to face Germany and Italy in the UEFA Nations League Group 3. Meanwhile, the Indian football team also will be in action against Cambodia and Afghanistan.
Now, let's take a look at the fixtures that will be available on TV or online in India:
|Date
|Day
|Fixture
|Time in IST
|Live Streaming/TV Channel
|6 June
|Monday
|Latvia vs Liechtenstein
|9:30 PM
|Sony LIV/Sony TEN 2
|7 June
|Tuesday
|Austria vs Denmark
|12:15 AM
|Sony LIV/Sony TEN 1
|7 June
|Tuesday
|Croatia vs France
|12:15 AM
|Sony LIV/Sony TEN 2
|8 June
|Wednesday
|Germany vs England
|12:15 AM
|Sony LIV/Sony TEN 2
|8 June
|Wednesday
|Italy vs Hungary
|12:15 AM
|Sony LIV/Sony TEN 2
|8 June
|Wednesday
|Hong Kong vs Afghanistan
|5 PM
|Disney+ Hotstar/Star Sports 3
|8 June
|Wednesday
|India vs Cambodia
|8:30 PM
|Disney+ Hotstar/Star Sports 3
|9 June
|Thursday
|Belgium vs Poland
|12:15 AM
|Sony LIV/Sony TEN 2
|9 June
|Thursday
|Wales vs Netherlands
|12:15 AM
|Sony LIV/Sony TEN 1
|10 June
|Friday
|Portugal vs Czech Republic
|12:15 AM
|Sony LIV/Sony TEN 1
|10 June
|Friday
|Switzerland vs Spain
|12:15 AM
|Sony LIV/Sony TEN 2
|11 June
|Saturday
|Austria vs France
|12:15 AM
|Sony LIV/Sony TEN 2
|11 June
|Saturday
|Denmark vs Croatia
|12:15 AM
|Sony LIV/Sony TEN 1
|11 June
|Saturday
|Hong Kong vs Cambodia
|5 PM
|Disney+ Hotstar/Star Sports 3
|11 June
|Saturday
|India vs Afghanistan
|8:30 PM
|Disney+ Hotstar/Star Sports 3
|12 June
|Sunday
|England vs Italy
|12:15 AM
|Sony LIV/Sony TEN 2
|12 June
|Sunday
|Hungary vs Germany
|12:15 AM
|Sony LIV
|12 June
|Sunday
|Netherlands vs Poland
|12:15 AM
|Sony LIV/Sony TEN 1
|12 June
|Sunday
|Wales vs Belgium
|12:15 AM
|Sony LIV
|13 June
|Monday
|Spain vs Czech Republic
|12:15 AM
|Sony LIV/Sony TEN 1
|13 June
|Monday
|Switzerland vs Portugal
|12:15 AM
|Sony LIV/Sony TEN 2