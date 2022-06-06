Football
Football on TV and Live Streaming in India: What matches to watch from June 6 to June 12

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will be in action this week
The league season across Europe may be over, but there is still quite a lot of football action to follow in the international stage from friendlies to tournament and qualifiers.

The second edition of the UEFA Nations League is in progress, while the qualifiers for Qatar 2022 and 2023 Asian Cup will also take place during this week, starting from Monday (June 6) to the upcoming Sunday (June 12).

The stand-out fixtures this week will involve England, who are set to face Germany and Italy in the UEFA Nations League Group 3. Meanwhile, the Indian football team also will be in action against Cambodia and Afghanistan.

Now, let's take a look at the fixtures that will be available on TV or online in India:

Date Day Fixture Time in IST Live Streaming/TV Channel
6 June Monday Latvia vs Liechtenstein 9:30 PM Sony LIV/Sony TEN 2
7 June Tuesday Austria vs Denmark 12:15 AM Sony LIV/Sony TEN 1
7 June Tuesday Croatia vs France 12:15 AM Sony LIV/Sony TEN 2
8 June Wednesday Germany vs England 12:15 AM Sony LIV/Sony TEN 2
8 June Wednesday Italy vs Hungary 12:15 AM Sony LIV/Sony TEN 2
8 June Wednesday Hong Kong vs Afghanistan 5 PM Disney+ Hotstar/Star Sports 3
8 June Wednesday India vs Cambodia 8:30 PM Disney+ Hotstar/Star Sports 3
9 June Thursday Belgium vs Poland 12:15 AM Sony LIV/Sony TEN 2
9 June Thursday Wales vs Netherlands 12:15 AM Sony LIV/Sony TEN 1
10 June Friday Portugal vs Czech Republic 12:15 AM Sony LIV/Sony TEN 1
10 June Friday Switzerland vs Spain 12:15 AM Sony LIV/Sony TEN 2
11 June Saturday Austria vs France 12:15 AM Sony LIV/Sony TEN 2
11 June Saturday Denmark vs Croatia 12:15 AM Sony LIV/Sony TEN 1
11 June Saturday Hong Kong vs Cambodia 5 PM Disney+ Hotstar/Star Sports 3
11 June Saturday India vs Afghanistan 8:30 PM Disney+ Hotstar/Star Sports 3
12 June Sunday England vs Italy 12:15 AM Sony LIV/Sony TEN 2
12 June Sunday Hungary vs Germany 12:15 AM Sony LIV
12 June Sunday Netherlands vs Poland 12:15 AM Sony LIV/Sony TEN 1
12 June Sunday Wales vs Belgium 12:15 AM Sony LIV
13 June Monday Spain vs Czech Republic 12:15 AM Sony LIV/Sony TEN 1
13 June Monday Switzerland vs Portugal 12:15 AM Sony LIV/Sony TEN 2
Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 14:38 [IST]
