Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Former Arsenal chairman Hill-Wood dies at 82

By Opta
Former Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood passed away at 82
Former Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood passed away at 82

London, December 28: Former Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood has died aged 82, the club have announced.

Hill-Wood was appointed to Arsenal's board in 1962 and was named chairman 20 years later after his father Denis passed way.

He subsequently presided over an extremely successful 31-year tenure in which he made a pair of instrumental managerial appointments in George Graham and Arsene Wenger.

Graham's arrival resulted in two league titles and triumphs in the FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup.

After Bruce Rioch's brief spell in replacing Graham, Hill-Wood made the decision to hire an unknown in Wenger, who went on to transform Arsenal into a Premier League powerhouse and become their longest-serving manager.

Wenger enjoyed nearly 22 years at the helm, winning three league titles - going unbeaten with his 'Invincibles' team in 2003-04 - and seven FA Cups while also leading the Gunners to the Champions League final in 2006, losing 2-1 to Barcelona.

An Arsenal statement on Hill-Wood's passing read: "As we celebrate the unique achievement of 100 consecutive years in the top flight this season, the Hill-Wood family were at the helm for the lion's share of this special century, a testament to their tenacity and judgment in ensuring we have remained a significant force in English football for so long.

"Peter and his family's influence on the club cannot be understated, but at this most difficult time for his family and friends, it is Peter the man who we remember with great fondness.

"Our thoughts are with his wife Sally and his children Sarah, Julian and Charles."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
How Bumrah destroyed Australia
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 15:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue