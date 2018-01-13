Former Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen takes charge of ATK's youth development

Bengaluru, January 13: Former I League winning coach and recently sacked Mohun Bagan boss, Sanjoy Sen has ventured into a new inning as the Kolkatan coach has signed for Indian Super League side ATK as the head of youth development.
Sen gave his resignation to Mohun Bagan last week after a streak of poor results and ATK didn't waste any time to rope him into the management after he gave Bagan their first league title in 13 years.
Sen has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the side and will look at the all departments of the youth side, who are struggling to match their performance with other Kolkata giants like East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and have already been humiliated a number of times with defeats like 13-0 and 8-0 etc against them.
Sen already has an experience of managing youngsters as at one point in his career he was the manager of India U-16 team and trained players like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Pritam Kotal and Prabir Das who were in their teenage days.
Bagan sign up Akram Moghrabi
In another news, Mohun Bagan have signed Lebanese striker Akram Moghrabi for the remainder of the 2017-18 I-League campaign to replace Ansumana Kromah.
The I-League giants decided to release the Liberian forward after a string of poor performances and instead, now has opted to rope in the Lebanon international.
The 32-year-old had an experience of playing on Indian soil as he played with Churchill Brothers in the 2012-13 season where he scored 10 goals to inspire his team to I League victory. The player has reportedly already applied for the visa and could be in the city within next week.