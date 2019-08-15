Football
Former Bengaluru FC winger Beikhokhei Beingaichho signs for Minerva Punjab

By
Beikhokhei Beingaichho (left) returns to I-League with Minerva Punjab move
Bengaluru, August 15: I-League side Minerva Punjab have roped in forgotten 28-year-old Mizoram winger Beikhokhei Beingaichho for the upcoming campaign.

The North East footballer came into the lime-light first in 2009 when he signed for Kolkata Giants East Bengal, where he played two full seasons as a budding youngster. However, with limited game time, he made a move to lower division next with United Sikkim and that's where he started to shine.

His impressive performance was noticed by the management of Bengaluru FC, who signed him in 2013 and with the southern side he went on to win the I-League trophy in their very first season.

However, due to injury and performance issues, he started to fade slowly. During the 2017-18 ISL Player Draft, he remained unsold and subsequently joined Mohun Bagan. Even in Kolkata, nothing went in favour of the former IFA Academy boy as he was restricted to only five matches in the Calcutta Football League last year and has been without a club since then.

But Minerva who have continually shown faith in North Eastern talents and provided opportunities to budding and overlooked talents, now have again come along to provide him with a chance to rebuild his career.

“The wait is over. I’m ready and happy to be joining Minerva Punjab FC. I thank everyone who believed in me and never game up pushing me beyond the line. I thank my agents who always stood by me even when the going wasn’t right. I promise to work hard and achieve everything the comes my way,” said the former East Bengal winger.

Minerva Punjab have been pretty active in the transfer market so far. They have signed Brazilian winger Sergio Barboza Jr along with Nigerian striker Orok Orok Essien and with an experienced player, Beikhokhei now added to their ranks, the former I-League champions appear to be much stronger than last season.

Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 12:12 [IST]
