Former Chennaiyin FC U-18 player Aloysius Clement dies in road accident in Kerala

By Pti
18-year old Aloysius was killed in a collision involving two motorcycles at Avanakuzhi in Kerala. Image: Chennaiyin FC (Twitter)

Chennai, Feb 21: Aloysius Clement, a former Under-18 player of ISL team Chennaiyin FC, died in a road accident in Kerala, the club announced on Sunday (February 21).

The 18-year old Aloysius was killed in a collision involving two motorcycles at Avanakuzhi in Kerala on Saturday (February 20), family sources said.

"We are deeply saddened at the untimely demise of our former U-18 player Aliosious Clement. May his soul rest in peace. All of us at Chennaiyin FC send our heartfelt condolences to Aliosious' family and friends, and hope they find strength during this incredibly difficult time," Chennaiyin FC posted a message on its Twitter feed.

Hailing from a fisherman family in Kerala's Pulluvila, Clement had been an under-18 player with Chennaiyin FC for the last two years. The footballer had come to Kerala from Chennai after the lockdown, which was enforced to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Story first published: Sunday, February 21, 2021, 22:40 [IST]
