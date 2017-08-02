Former Dortmund manager labels Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang as irreplaceable

Berlin, August 2: Despite numerous clubs looking for the signature of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund this summer, the Gabon international still remains a Dortmund player and former BVB coach Ottmar Hitzfeld believes that his former club must hold onto the superstar forward as he is irreplaceable.
The 28-year-old, who finished as top-scorer in the Bundesliga last season with 31 goals, has been heavily linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park during the transfer window but surprisingly, a move is yet to materialize.
The Gabon international has been a subject of interest from Chinese Super League, Chelsea and AC Milan this summer and Dortmund have now insisted they will not consider any more approaches for their star striker.
Hitzfeld, who spent six years as head coach of BVB, says current boss Peter Bosz should be delighted to be able to keep the player who "makes up 20 per cent" of his side's potency.
"For Peter Bosz, Aubameyang is a life insurance company," Hitzfeld told the media.
"He is the most important player for Borussia Dortmund. You could replace any player, but not Aubameyang."
"He makes up 20 per cent of Borussia Dortmund. He is a top striker, he creates chances to score out of impossible situations, he can also do something by himself and is not only dependent on his team-mates."
"If Watzke says he will stay until the end of the season, then this is a clear sign. It's a challenge to Bayern Munich: we keep Aubameyang to become German champions!"
"I am still convinced that Borussia Dortmund will be the biggest competitor for Bayern Munich. The DFL-Supercup is a first comparison of strength," he said.
"The club have ambitions in their whole environment. The team has stayed together, Gozte is coming back again and hopefully he stays healthy. This also would be an absolute reinforcement for the team, because he is one of the biggest and best players that Germany have in a technical sense."
"So, Dortmund have ambitions."
