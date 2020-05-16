Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Former England and Arsenal defender Sansom hospitalised

By Dejan Kalinic
Former England and Arsenal defender Kenny Sansom has been hospitalised after falling ill.
Former England and Arsenal defender Kenny Sansom has been hospitalised after falling ill.

London, May 16: Former England and Arsenal defender Kenny Sansom has been hospitalised after falling ill.

The 61-year-old's hospitalisation was confirmed via his Twitter account on Friday, with coronavirus ruled out as the cause and no further details provided.

"Kenny is currently ill in hospital. He is being well cared for and does not have COVID-19," a tweet read.

"Kenny's family and close friends kindly ask the media to respect his and their privacy, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny."

Sansom played 86 games for England in the 1970s and '80s, while he enjoyed a long spell at Arsenal as a player.

He joined Arsenal from Crystal Palace in 1980, making nearly 400 appearances for the Gunners before later playing for Newcastle United, QPR, Coventry City, Everton, Brentford and Watford.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bundesliga to resume behind closed doors
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 6:40 [IST]
Other articles published on May 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue