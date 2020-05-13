Football
Former Liverpool striker and DJ Cisse wants to come out of retirement to reach Ligue 1 milestone

By Sacha Pisani

Paris, May 13: Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement to score 100 Ligue 1 goals, with the former Liverpool and France striker insisting he "won't be at peace" until he tries.

Cisse swapped football to focus on a DJ career in 2017, though he made brief comebacks with Swiss side Yverdon and Italian minnows Vicenza 1902, having initially retired in 2015.

However, the 38-year-old - who earned 41 caps and claimed the 2003 Confederations Cup with France and celebrated Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup success at Liverpool - is determined to make a comeback.

Cisse is stuck on 96 Ligue 1 goals following spells with top-flight French clubs Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia.

Le travail et rien d autre Work nothing else #unlionnemeurtjamais #laroutedes100 #roadofthe100

"At the start, it was almost a joke," Cisse told L'Equipe. "But little by little, it really became a wish.

"I have always said that passing the 100-goal mark was something very important to me. Being four goals away bothers me.

"If it doesn't happen, at least I would have tried and I could close the book of 100 goals. But until I try everything, I won't be at peace."

Cisse added: "You have to see this as a bet, as an additional player in the workforce and not as an element that can play 90 minutes. Even I can't lie to myself to that extent, but I can still do service."

Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 6:40 [IST]
