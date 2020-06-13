Football
Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-1 Borussia Dortmund: Last-gasp Haaland header keeps Bayern's champagne on ice

By Ryan Benson
Dusseldorf, June 13: Erling Haaland scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to secure Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory at Fortuna Dusseldorf that keeps their slim hopes of usurping Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich alive.

Lucien Favre's men looked to be heading to a limp draw after Raphael Guerreiro's second-half strike was disallowed for handball, with Fortuna hitting the post twice, but substitute Haaland headed home to ensure Bayern cannot go nine points clear with three matches left later on Saturday.

Dortmund had been the superior side in the first half, with Jadon Sancho crafting several opportunities – but without Haaland on the pitch after recent struggles with a knee problem, BVB were guilty of spurning some fine chances.

Haaland was introduced in the second half and had a role in Guerreiro finding the net, only for his effort to be wiped out by VAR.

After Fortuna twice went desperately close to stealing a win for themselves, which would have given Bayern a chance of clinching the title on the same day, Haaland sent a wonderful header into the net with one of the last actions of the match.

Story first published: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 21:10 [IST]
