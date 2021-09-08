Four Chelsea players who could miss action against Aston Villa

Kolkata, September 8: Chelsea are reportedly facing the prospect of losing as many as four influential stars for their Premier League tie against Aston Villa on Saturday (September 11).
The
Blues
host
Dean
Smith's
side
in
their
first
game
back
after
the
international
break
and
will
be
eager
to
extend
their
unbeaten
start
to
the
league
campaign.
Chelsea registered two comfortable wins against Crystal Palace and rivals Arsenal in the first two games. However, their winning streak was broken by Liverpool as they drew the game having lost Recee James with a red card.
The
Champions
League
winners
now
have
seven
points
out
of
nine
from
their
opening
three
games
and
they
surely
need
all
three
points
against
Villa
for
continuing
the
title
challenge.
FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE
But the international break looks to have turned out to be a costly one for them. They already have lost James to the red card for the next game but as per rumours, three more first-team players Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku and N'Golo Kante could be sidelined.
Havertz, who scored the only goal against Liverpool has apparently picked up illness during international duty with Germany. He missed Germany's 6-0 win over Armenia due to flu. The sickness although is not serious, however, he has not been declared fit yet.
Lukaku is another one who is also facing some fitness challenges. The Belgian striker featured in their 3-0 win over the Czech Republic recently however picked up a 'minor issue' in his thigh. He is all set to go for scans prior to returning to Chelsea, which makes him a doubtful starter for Aston Villa.
Kante
is
the
most
doubtful
among
the
three
to
feature
against
Villa
after
enduring
an
ankle
injury
that
has
been
bothering
him
since
last
year.
Kante
played
only
45
minutes
against
Liverpool
however
Tuchel
was
forced
to
sub
him
off
due
to
that
obstacle.
Since
then,
he
has
pulled
out
of
the
France
squad
and
he
reportedly
hasn’t
yet
shaken
off
the
injury,
making
him
a
big
doubt
for
the
game
with
Villa.