Four Chelsea players who could miss action against Aston Villa

By
Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz is a doubtful starter for the Villa game.

Kolkata, September 8: Chelsea are reportedly facing the prospect of losing as many as four influential stars for their Premier League tie against Aston Villa on Saturday (September 11).

The Blues host Dean Smith's side in their first game back after the international break and will be eager to extend their unbeaten start to the league campaign.

Chelsea registered two comfortable wins against Crystal Palace and rivals Arsenal in the first two games. However, their winning streak was broken by Liverpool as they drew the game having lost Recee James with a red card.

The Champions League winners now have seven points out of nine from their opening three games and they surely need all three points against Villa for continuing the title challenge.

But the international break looks to have turned out to be a costly one for them. They already have lost James to the red card for the next game but as per rumours, three more first-team players Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku and N'Golo Kante could be sidelined.

Havertz, who scored the only goal against Liverpool has apparently picked up illness during international duty with Germany. He missed Germany's 6-0 win over Armenia due to flu. The sickness although is not serious, however, he has not been declared fit yet.

Lukaku is another one who is also facing some fitness challenges. The Belgian striker featured in their 3-0 win over the Czech Republic recently however picked up a 'minor issue' in his thigh. He is all set to go for scans prior to returning to Chelsea, which makes him a doubtful starter for Aston Villa.

Kante is the most doubtful among the three to feature against Villa after enduring an ankle injury that has been bothering him since last year. Kante played only 45 minutes against Liverpool however Tuchel was forced to sub him off due to that obstacle. Since then, he has pulled out of the France squad and he reportedly hasn’t yet shaken off the injury, making him a big doubt for the game with Villa.



Story first published: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 9:19 [IST]
