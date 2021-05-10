Four England players who could benefit from 26-man squads for Euros

Bengaluru, May 10: The summer's European Championship will now see teams having a squad of 26-man instead of 23, as per UEFA.
The increase of an additional three players to squads appears as a result of the risk of potential Covid-19 necessitated absences and subsequent periods of quarantine.
Considering the competitions at every place in the England squad it will be great news for the players and fans. It would not only give Gareth Southgate some extra options to play around with but also a boost to a number of fringe players now possessing a stronger chance of making the final squad.
So here we have picked out four such players for whom this latest update could prove to be a very welcome boost:
1. James Ward-Prowse
Ward-Prowse was recently included in Southgate's squad and made two appearances whilst on international duty in March. However, given the already packed-up midfield of the Three Lions with the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson realistically he might not have the opportunity to travel to Euro. However, now, with three extra players to call upon, the Southampton midfielder is odds-on to be included.
2. Ollie Watkins
The Aston Villa striker has had a superb outing in the ongoing Premier League campaign and was handed a debut by Southgate against San Marino in March where he scored as well. With Harry Kane and Dominic Calvert Lewin set to be the two striking options for England, Watkins earlier did not have a chance to feature. But if Southgate now decides that there is room in a 26-man squad for a third-choice striker, he looks like to be that man.
3. Trent Alexander-Arnold
The Liverpool right-back was a regular in the International squad. However, a struggling season has seen him omitted from the side in March. England are packed at the right-back slot with Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier set to be the first choice options. Recce James is believed to be next in line. But now a squad increase may hand him a lifeline.
4. Bukayo Saka
The Arsenal teenager has enjoyed an excellent season and has continued to enhance his reputation as one of the Premier League’s brightest young talents. But it is reasonably challenging to see him fitting into a starting England XI given the competition for places in wide roles. However, considering his versatility to play at the back also, Southgate may think about incorporating him in the squad.