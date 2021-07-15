Four Manchester United academy stars all set for loan deals in 2021-22 season

Bengaluru, July 15: Manchester United have a rich history of developing players through their academy and they have been pretty successful in terms of handing them a break to the first team.
The emergence of Mason Greenwood, Scott Mctominay or Brandon William to the first team speaks a lot about the system. But there are also a number of other young talents who are equally highly thought of but are still not quite ready for a first-team role at Old Trafford.
A couple of loan moves could hand them the potential experience for first-team football and here we have put together such four names from the ranks who could develop further with temporary moves this summer:
1. Teden Mengi:
One of United’s highest-rated youngsters, the 19-year-old defender is held in high regard at United. He joined Wayne Rooney's Derby County last January on a six-month loan deal and impressed greatly in the nine games he played for the Rams. United are ready to let him out on loan once again for a full season and Derby once again are close to complete a season-long deal.
2. Brandon Williams:
Williams, who enjoyed a breakout season in 2019/20, failed to hit the same heights last season. Now with Luke Shaw and Alex Telles's involvement and Wan Bissaka pretty much settled for a first-team role, he looks to be way below the pecking order. United hence, now are ready to let him out on loan to any Premier League club for further development and the likes of Southampton, Norwich City have shown interest in him.
3. James Garner
The defensive midfielder caught the limelight in the second half of the campaign while on loan at Nottingham Forest last season. He was on loan at Watford in the first half of the season and played in all but one of their opening 19 league games. However, a managerial change meant that Garner found it hard to get minutes at Vicarage Road. But a loan move to Forest made his development better where he became arguably one of their best player for the remainder of the season. United now want to provide him another season on loan but mostly to any top tier side for betterment. Brighton, Norwich City and Rangers have apparently shown interest in him.
4. Ethan Galbraith
United's best player for the U23 last season, the defensive midfielder is now all set for a loan move to try luck with senior football. United consider the 20-year-old Northern Ireland international highly talented and are now looking for opportunities for him in Championship clubs.