Four records Cristiano Ronaldo could break or match at Juventus in 2019-20

Bengaluru, Aug 26: Despite getting off to a slow start to life in Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo managed to pull off an outstanding season for the Italian champions last season, eventually breaking numerous records again.
He became the fastest player in Juventus history to score 10 goals in his debut season and the first player to score 400 league goals in Europe's top five leagues. However, the sky's the limit and there are still numerous records which the player can still break this season.
We look at four possible records which can be broken by the Portuguese superstar this season.
1) Most goals for Juventus in a season
The record for the most goals scored for Juventus in a single season in all competitions is held by Ferenc Hirzer. The Hungarian netted 35 goals in 26 games for the Old Lady in the 1925-26 season. If previous track records are to be believed the only person in Juventus’ roster capable of breaking this record is surely Cristiano Ronaldo who hasn’t scored less than 40 goals in a season since 2009-10.
2) Top scorer in three leagues
Ronaldo was the top-scorer of Juventus last season, however, could not be the leading scorer in the Serie A. He was only the fourth-best finisher in Italy, behind veteran Fabio Quagliarella, Duvan Zapata and AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek. There is no player in the history of football that has been the top scorer of the season in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo has already won the Pichichi in Spain three times and the Premier League Golden Boot once and this time he could be looking to conquer Italy.
3) Winning the Champions League with three different clubs
Juventus won the double in the domestic circuit but once again failed to reach the ultimate target, UEFA Champions League. Ronaldo has won it with Manchester United and Real Madrid (four times), but will now be eyeing that all-important third. Dutch legend, Clarence Seedorf is the only player to have won the Champions League with three different clubs: Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan (twice).
4) First player to score 10 UCL hat-tricks
The Champions League is a competition where the Portuguese has been at his best in recent years. He has lifted the trophy four times while finishing as the top scorer on six of the previous seven campaigns.
His goalscoring mark is almost close to a hundred in the tournament while he has eight hat-tricks in the competition in his name. It is now tied with another legend, Messi but he will surely be looking to add the goalscoring milestone to his name in becoming the first player to reach a century of goals plus the first player to reach 10 hat-tricks in the competition.