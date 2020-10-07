Dubois and Edouard test positive, ruled out of French plans

Paris, October 7: Lyon defender Leo Dubois has tested positive and will miss France's games against Ukraine, Portugal and Croatia, the French Football Federation has announced.
Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy has been called up to fill in for Dubois by national coach Didier Deschamps and will join the squad after Wednesday evening's friendly against Ukraine at the Stade de France.
The French federation (FFF) said on its website that Dubois was tested by UEFA on Tuesday morning and received his result at the end of evening training at the France team's Clairefontaine headquarters.
The outcome meant he was placed in solitary confinement ahead of being sent back to Lyon.
France play Portugal on Sunday in Paris before travelling to play Croatia in Zagreb on the following Wednesday, with both games part of their Nations League campaign.
The FFF also said Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard had tested positive for COVID-19 and was separated from his team-mates after training with the France Under-21 squad before being put into isolation.
It means Edouard will miss the France Under-21 team's Euro 2021 qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Slovakia.