Football France Not Intimidated By Argentina And Spain As World Cup Approaches, Says Saliba William Saliba asserts that France is not afraid of Argentina or Spain while preparing for the upcoming World Cup. Currently leading their qualifying group, France aims to secure their place in the tournament and seek revenge against past opponents.

-myKhel Team

France's national football team is gearing up for the World Cup, with William Saliba expressing confidence in their ability to face top teams like Argentina and Spain. Despite finishing as runners-up to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup and losing to Spain in the Euro 2024 semi-finals, Saliba believes France can overcome any opponent.

Saliba remains optimistic about France's chances in the upcoming tournament. "Spain and Argentina have won the last two major competitions, that's true," he said. "But we're not afraid of them. I hope we qualify and get our revenge at the World Cup." The tournament is eight months away, and France is eager to make a strong impression.

Currently leading their qualifying group with two victories, France aims to secure their spot in the World Cup. They are set to play against Azerbaijan at Parc des Princes, where they are expected to maintain their winning streak. The team has shown resilience and determination, which they hope will carry them through the qualifiers.

William Saliba missed France's initial matches against Ukraine and Iceland due to injury but is now ready to contribute. Reflecting on his absence, he stated, "It's always a bit annoying to be injured." He acknowledges the fierce competition within the team and is prepared to perform well when called upon by the coach.

The anticipation for the World Cup is palpable among players and fans alike. Saliba emphasised its significance: "It's the greatest competition in football. Everyone wants to be there. There's nothing higher than that." This sentiment underscores the team's motivation as they prepare for future challenges.

France's journey towards qualification continues with high expectations from both players and supporters. As they aim for success on football's biggest stage, maintaining focus and form will be crucial in achieving their goals.