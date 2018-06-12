Football

Ljungberg rejoins Arsenal as Under-23 coach

Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg
London, June 12: Arsenal have announced that former player Freddie Ljungberg will be returning to the club as the new head coach of the Under-23 team in July.

During the 2016-17 season, Ljungberg coached Arsenal's Under-15s side before leaving to join Wolfsburg in February 2017 to become Andries Jonker's assistant.

Now he returns to the club where he made more than 200 appearances to coach the reigning Premier League 2 champions.

He will work under new Academy director Per Mertesacker and is excited to be heading back to the club with a new challenge.

The former Sweden international said: "I'm delighted to be returning to the club. Arsenal has always been a special place for me and I'm really excited about this opportunity to work with our Under-23 team.

"I look forward to working with the talented young players we have at the club.

"I know many of them well and will work hard to help them continue developing and become the best players and people they can be."

Source: OPTA

    football premier league arsenal
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018

