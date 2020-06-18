Free agent XI: Out-of-contract footballers from Europe's top five leagues

Bengaluru, June 18: Due to the pandemic outbreak, several sides in Europe will land in the market with financial limitation. At such moment acquiring players on a free deal could be a big factor in strengthening the side.
In Europe's top five leagues, luckily there are still some quality players available on a free deal. Here we have compiled such an XI of high-profile players from Europe's top five leagues. The formation that has been used in forming the line-up is 4-3-3.
GK: Claudio Bravo
Bravo has proved to be a valuable deputy with a string of decent performances in two of City’s League Cup-winning campaigns in recent years. But at the age of 37-year City may look to instil a young name in the side leaving him as a free agent. At the twilight of his career, but he still could offer one or two years of football at the top stage without any doubt.
RB: Thomas Meunier (PSG)
Likely to be the most sought out player on a free deal in Summer. The PSG right-back has been on the top of his game for the last couple of years but will leave the club after failing to agree on a new deal. He is attracting big interest from Dortmund.
CB: Thiago Silva (PSG)
The PSG defender would be a free agent in Summer with the French side not willing to extend his contract. The Brazilian defender has been a legend of the modern game as well for PSG. As of now, he may not add any long-term stability in any side. But with several clubs struggling for the fund, Silva could come as a big prospect to add experience and quality on cheap for a short term basis.
CB: Jan Vertonghen (Spurs)
Vertonghen has enjoyed a fantastic time at Tottenham but it is probably time for him to move on. He was a key option under Mourinho who has used him at centre-back and left-back. But given there's likely to be a preference for younger blood, he is forcing for a move to a new challenge.
LB: Layvin Kurzawa
Kurzawa has fallen out of favour under Thomas Tuchel hence won't renew his contract with the French winners. Arsenal were linked with a move for the left-back in January but the deal failed to materialise. However, he is likely to be a busy man in Summer as well.
CDM: John Lundstram (Sheffield United)
Not a big name but the 26-year-old English international has been pretty impressive in his first season in Premier League. He has been feuding with Sheffield over his contract for quite some time and if he doesn’t have his contract renewed, would be an incredible signing. The midfielder will be in his prime at 27-years old next year and definitely several clubs in Premier League would be keen to land him on a free deal.
LCM: Mario Gotze (Borussia Dortmund)
Gotze's contract is set to end in June and Dortmund are unwilling to offer the player a new contract. He has endured a pretty rough time since the return to Signal Iduan Park from Allianz Arena. But he still possesses the incredible ability and can play across both wings and at No. 10. He could be the perfect addition on a cheap in Summer for any side in Europe.
RCM: David Silva (Manchester City)
One of the best players of Premier league ever, the Spanish midfielder will be out of contract in summer and has already told that he will not renew it. The 34-year-old although is now slowing down considerably and losing his consistent grip in Pl, however, any top team still can use his vast experience.
RW: Willian (Chelsea)
Willian may agree on a temporary extension with Chelsea till season's end but is likely to stop his association after rejecting a new contract proposal which ends in Summer. Lampard is looking to rebuild the team, engaging more fresh blood and likely to let him go instead of offering him any contract. He has been linked with Arsenal, Spurs, Juventus, Inter and few more.
LW: Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)
Fraser was one of the Premier League’s best performers in 2018-19, scoring seven goals and registering 14 assists for Bournemouth. His performance although has dipped this season. But given he is only 26 years old and shown promises he won't definitely be short of suitors. Spurs have been massively linked with him who apparently won't play for Bournemouth anymore after rejecting to extend his current contract on a temporary basis.
St: Edinson Cavani (PSG)
The 33-year-old is likely to move on from PSG after Mauro Icardi settling in the side as the first choice. PSG are unlikely to offer him new terms after the end of his contract. The Uruguay international is still at the top of his game despite in later 30s. He came close to joining Atletico Madrid in January and they could again come calling in Summer.