Free agent XI: Out-of-contract Premier League footballers in Summer

Bengaluru, March 24: Premier League action has stopped due to the Coronavirus epidemic and it now remains to be seen how the rest of the campaign pans out without any interruption.
However, it will not stop the current contract situation of all the footballers around the globe and come Summer there will be a host of players out of contract in the division.
So here we combine a XI of potential players who are likely to be free agents in the summer of 2020.
Goalkeeper:
GK-Joe Hart:
The 32-year-old English keeper has not played a single minute of Premier League football this season and his contract is coming to an end in Summer. Burnley are unlikely to hand him a new deal hence he now has to search for a new destination again. Still, only 32 Hart is still good enough to stay in the Premier League but may not be handed a first-team role.
Defender
RB-Nathaniel Clyne – Liverpool
The right-back was once considered to be the next big thing in England but unluckily for him, his growth was halted due to injury. Liverpool in the last two seasons have sent him on loan but he has not played a minute this term due to injury. His contract is set to expire in Summer. At 28 year of age, he still has a long career ahead and if he can manage his fitness, a host of PL clubs should be waiting in line to snatch him up.
CB-Jan Vertonghen- Spurs
Vertonghen has enjoyed a fantastic time at Tottenham despite losing out on any competitive title but it is probably time for him to move on. He remains a key aspect under Mourinho who has used him at centre-back and left-back. But given there's likely to be a rebuild in Summer, he may not be a regular again in the side. The player wants to secure regular football at this stage and hence a parting is likely to transpire. Ajax reportedly have contacted the player over a free move-in Summer and given he could get more gametime there, a move back to his base could be on the cards.
CB – Wes Morgan – Leicester City
The English defender led his side to an unimaginable Premier league victory four years back but it is fair to say now at 36, he has lost his touch. However, his top tier experience still could be useful in lower-division where he can work as a player plus mentor.
LB- James Milner
Despite being a midfielder, for the last two years, the English international has mostly been used in the left-back role and he has been outstanding, to say the least. At 34-years of age, he still looks to be fitter than ever and if Liverpool don't hand him a new deal, he should not be short of suitors in PL.
Midfielder
CDM-John Lundstram – Sheffield United
One of the biggest revelations of the season so far – the 26-year-old Englishman has been one of the pivotal midfielders in PL this term and so far has helped his Sheffield United team in the top half of the table. However, his contract is set to end in Summer and currently, he is in a standoff with the side regarding a new deal. If the Blades can not tie him up to a new deal, there could be a huge tug of war in his pursuit come Summer.
LCM-Adam Lallana- Liverpool
The English midfielder has been a squad player under Klopp for the last two years but now likely to depart the club in search of more regular first-team football. Klopp earlier had claimed that the club offered him a new deal but Lallana reportedly has already told the club of his wish. The English international has sunk in the last couple of seasons but he is still a very handy option for any midtable PL side. Several clubs including Arsenal, Newcastle United have already shown interest in the player and it now remains to be seen which will be his future destination.
RCM-David Silva – Manchester City
One of the best players of the Premier League ever, the Spanish midfielder will be out of contract in summer and has already said that he will not renew it. The 34-year-old although is now slowing down considerably and losing his consistent grip in Pl, however, any top team still can use his vast experience.
RW-Willian- Chelsea
The Brazilian's contract ends this Summer and Chelsea may look not to renew it as per reports. Despite Lampard's preference for youth, Willian has managed to feature 28 times in the Premier League being a key player in the side. But with Lampard looking to rebuild the team, engaging more fresh blood it looks like he'll leave for free at the end of the campaign. He has been linked with Barcelona and Juventus last season and they could come again to sign him for free next summer.
LW-Pedro – Chelsea
Another Chelsea player who is set to leave the side in the Summer. The Spaniard was mostly a sporadic player under Lampard however in recent months, due to injury issues he was handed a decent run of form over recent months. The veteran winger has been a good servant and still looks to have one or two prime years left, although in a lower-tier league or side. He was linked to Turkish clubs in winter and they could again come for him in Summer.
Forward
ST-Olivier Giroud- Chelsea
The World Cup winner has had to stay put after he failed to negotiate a move to any new side plus Chelsea at the later stage chose not to let him go, after being unable to sign anyone.
The 33-year-old since has showcased his quality and worth yet again after his return to the side due to injury to Tammy Abraham. But he is sure to depart the club in Summer and given his ability he should be snapped up fairly quickly.