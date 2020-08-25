From top scorer to golden glove, all major stats of Champions League

Kolkata, August 25: Bayern Munich lived up to its pre-tournament favourite billing to lift the UEFA Champions League after beating PSG 1-0 in the final at Lisbon.
Though the result went more or less on the expected lines, overall there were several upsets in Europe's premier competition.
While other favourites like Juventus and Real Madrid all crashed out of the round-of-16, Manchester City, Barcelona bite the dust in the quarterfinal.
From the top scorer to golden glove, we look at some of the key numbers from the season.
Top scorer/assist provider
Bayern star Robert Lewandowski scored the most number goals this season with (15) while he also shared the most number of assists (6) with PSG's Angel Di Maria.
Golden glove
Bayern's Manuel Neuer kept the most number of clean sheets (6) to clinch the Golden Glove honours.
Minutes per goal
The best minutes per goal ratio belonged to Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who scored a goal in every 55 minutes.
Successful dribbles per match
Barcelona's Lionel Messi managed the most successful dribbles per game with 7.1.
Most goals
Champions Bayern, with 43, scored the most number of goals in the competition.