Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

From top scorer to golden glove, all major stats of Champions League

By

Kolkata, August 25: Bayern Munich lived up to its pre-tournament favourite billing to lift the UEFA Champions League after beating PSG 1-0 in the final at Lisbon.

Though the result went more or less on the expected lines, overall there were several upsets in Europe's premier competition.

While other favourites like Juventus and Real Madrid all crashed out of the round-of-16, Manchester City, Barcelona bite the dust in the quarterfinal.

From the top scorer to golden glove, we look at some of the key numbers from the season.

Top scorer/assist provider

Bayern star Robert Lewandowski scored the most number goals this season with (15) while he also shared the most number of assists (6) with PSG's Angel Di Maria.

Golden glove

Bayern's Manuel Neuer kept the most number of clean sheets (6) to clinch the Golden Glove honours.

Minutes per goal

The best minutes per goal ratio belonged to Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who scored a goal in every 55 minutes.

Successful dribbles per match

Barcelona's Lionel Messi managed the most successful dribbles per game with 7.1.

Most goals

Champions Bayern, with 43, scored the most number of goals in the competition.

More CHAMPIONS LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 12:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More