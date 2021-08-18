FSDL grabs media rights for AFC events in India

Bengaluru, August 18: Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the operational wing of the Indian Super League (ISL), has acquired the exclusive media rights of all the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions in the Indian subcontinent for the next four years.
The partnership includes all major AFC national team and club competitions, including the Road to Qatar 2022, AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, as well as the annual club competitions, the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup from the 2021 season.
Through the four-year deal, -- a first historic long-term agreement ---, the FSDL plans to bring the best of Asian football to Indian homes.
AFC agrees media rights deal with Football Sports Development Limited to broadcast all major AFC national team and club competitions in the Indian subcontinent! https://t.co/1ma5PNYNfQ— AFC (@theafcdotcom) August 18, 2021
Commenting on the initiative, AFC General Secretary Windsor John said, "The AFC is delighted to enter into this partnership with FSDL, which represents another decisive step towards increasing the consumption of the AFC's competitions and confirming football as Asia's number one sport as outlined in the AFC's Vision.
"We look forward to working with FSDL in expanding the fanbase of the AFC's world-class competitions in a region that continues to showcase Asia's undeniable passion for the game, and we thank them for believing in the future of Asian football."
The breakthrough deal comprises AFC's major national team tournaments and club competitions for the 2021 to 2024 rights cycle.
FSDL Chairperson Nita Ambani, shared her views, "This is a hugely significant development for Indian football. To bring Asia's best footballing action for our fans is a key part of our long-term strategy, commitment, and desire to have as many Indian youths participate, follow, and engage with the sport. I believe the live telecast of AFC competitions to our homes will enable a generation of youth to follow the beautiful game and continue to raise and develop the profile of the sport.
"We're fully committed to the development of Indian football and will continue to work with the stakeholders in India, AFC, and FIFA towards building a strong ecosystem."
Expanding its footprint in the Asian market, the media rights deal reinforces a strong partnership and understanding between FSDL and AFC. FSDL will be sub-licensing the media rights to partner channels and partner digital services providing significantly more coverage of AFC competitions on both linear and digital channels in the sub-continent that has previously had very little exposure to Asian football.
Football Marketing Asia Board Member and CEO Patrick Murphy said, "We're excited to welcome FSDL as our valued media partner. FSDL has strong relationships with broadcasters throughout the Indian subcontinent who've the necessary experience and expertise in their local markets to further strengthen the presence of Asian football. We're looking forward to seeing more fans enjoy AFC competitions."
The four-year partnership includes the following AFC fixtures:
AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar (FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Asian Qualifiers Final Round)
AFC Women's Asian Cup Finals 2022
AFC U23 Asian Cup Finals 2022
AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Finals 2022
AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Finals 2022
AFC Futsal Asian Cup Finals 2022
AFC Asian Cup Finals 2023
AFC U20 Asian Cup Finals 2023
AFC U17 Asian Cup Finals 2023
AFC U23 Asian Cup Finals 2024
AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament (Final Round) for Paris 2024
AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Finals 2024
AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Finals 2024
AFC Futsal Asian Cup Finals 2024 (2024 acting as the 2024 FIFA World Futsal Championships - Asian Final Qualifying Round)
AFC Solidarity Cup 2024
AFC Champions League 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 (group stage, knock-out stage and finals)
AFC Cup 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 (group stage, knock-out stage and finals)
AFC Futsal Club Championships Finals 2022, 2023, 2024