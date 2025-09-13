Who is Kamil Mishara? Know about Sri Lanka's talented Batter as Lions edge towards Asia Cup win over Bangladesh

Football Fulham Achieves First Premier League Win With Late Own Goal By Gudmundsson Against Leeds United Fulham earned their first Premier League win this season after a late own goal by Gabriel Gudmundsson secured a 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Craven Cottage. Despite limited chances, Fulham capitalised on a late opportunity to rise to 10th in the standings. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 22:36 [IST]

Fulham clinched their first Premier League victory of the season with a narrow 1-0 win over Leeds United at Craven Cottage. The decisive moment came late in the game when Gabriel Gudmundsson inadvertently headed a Sasa Lukic corner into his own net. Despite being under pressure for much of the match, Fulham capitalised on this fortunate break to secure the win.

Leeds dominated the early stages, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header being saved by Bernd Leno and Sean Longstaff hitting the woodwork just before halftime. Although Brenden Aaronson came close at the start of the second half, Leeds couldn't find a way past Leno. They managed to keep Fulham from attempting a shot until nearly an hour into the match.

Fulham's first real opportunity arose from a Harry Wilson free-kick. As they gained momentum, Rodrigo Muniz and debutant Kevin were both denied by Karl Darlow. However, in stoppage time, Gudmundsson's misfortune handed Fulham their winning goal. Marco Silva's team moved up to 10th place, while Leeds slipped to 14th after this disappointing finish.

Despite their late surge, Fulham only managed five shots throughout the match, marking their lowest shot count in a home Premier League win since records began in 2003-04. Their efforts resulted in an expected goals (xG) total of 0.7 compared to Leeds' 0.58. This defeat extended Leeds' dismal run in London, having lost their last nine away matches there and conceding 27 goals in these games.

Gudmundsson might feel unfortunate about his own goal given his overall performance. He delivered five crosses, won five out of nine duels, drew three fouls, and succeeded in both tackles he attempted during the match.

The loss means Leeds haven't won an away Premier League game in London since beating Brentford on the final day of the 2021-22 season. Their current losing streak is reminiscent of a longer run between 1925 and 1930 when they lost 12 consecutive top-flight matches in the capital.

Fulham's victory was hard-fought but crucial as they look to build momentum early in the season. Meanwhile, Leeds will need to regroup quickly to address their ongoing struggles on London soil.