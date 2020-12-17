Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

It wouldn't happen in Scotland - Gattuso fuming as Insigne sees red for swearing

By John Skilbeck

Milan, December 17: Gennaro Gattuso complained that Italian referees were too "touchy" and should adopt the tolerance of Scottish officials after Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne was sent off in the 1-0 defeat to Inter.

The Napoli boss was fuming that Davide Massa dismissed Insigne for his objections to the awarding of a penalty that Romelu Lukaku converted in Wednesday's Serie A clash.

David Ospina brought down Matteo Darmian, and Insigne was quick to express his dismay at the decision, with Massa equally wasting no time in brandishing the red card.

"Only in Italy do I see referees showing the red for these things," said Gattuso.

"You're not sent off in the same situation in England. I'm not making it up: I played in Scotland in the past and I still follow their football today. The captain of a team there can't be sent off for a 'f*** off' to the referee for a dubious penalty.

"This means that the referee is touchy, and if you are then you can't do this job."

The former Rangers midfielder added: "Anyone who has played football knows there is a lot at stake in a match like Inter-Napoli, and a word can slip out. Only in Italy it [red cards in these situations] happens and it is not right, because games are changed in this way.

"The players have to calm down, but you must also understand that a 'f*** off' after a penalty can happen. In my opinion, a referee must have the intelligence and the tact to understand that.

"If there's a red card for every word too many, then everyone should always be sent off."

Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia that he accepts referees have a "very difficult" job, saying he also had to face swearing from his players in training.

He added: "I'm just saying that, in such an important game, a European referee with experience cannot be touchy."

More SERIE A News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 32/2 (20.0) vs AUS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, December 17, 2020, 15:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More