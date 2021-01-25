Gedson Fernandes all set for Spurs exit: Good move for all parties involved?

Bengaluru, Jan 28: Gedson Fernandes's time at Tottenham Hotspur could end early as the midfielder is now set to leave the side for a new challenge in January. The Benfica youngster signed for the Lillywhites on an 18 months deal last January. However, things have not gone according to the plan. The midfielder has struggled for minutes and as per latest reports, the player is not expected to fulfil the remaining six months of his time.
Gedson's struggle so far
Regarded as one of the most gifted up and coming footballers in Portugal, the youngster signed for Spurs after having a fallout with Benfica. The 22-year-old although was signed on loan but it was regarded as a shrewd business that moment. But the midfielder failed to establish himself as a first-team regular under Mourinho during the backend of last season. Moreover, things have gotten only way worse in the ongoing campaign.
Mourinho has only handed the 22-year-old two appearances this season and none of them in the Premier League. One has come in the FA Cup against non-league Marine earlier this month and one in the Carabao Cup against Chelsea in September. The player surely looks to be out of the Portuguese manager's plan and looking as latest rumours, it appears like he has acknowledged it too.
Clubs Linked
It is still unclear what will be the future of the youngster at the moment. The player in recent weeks have been linked over a move to Torino with a similar deal- a prolonged loan deal. However, there is also understanding that he could head towards his parent club as well before making a decision.
Should Mourinho let him leave?
Even if Gedson chooses to stay at Spurs, he would be behind summer addition Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Winks in the pecking order. Even the likes of Moussa Sissoko and youngsters like Alfie Devine have been more trusted in his position. So Mourinho's decision to offload Gedson Fernandes looks to be a no brainer. The player should also be happy to leave the side for a club like Torino. There he could get easily get more minutes and it could help him discover his lost touch making his way back into the national team as well.