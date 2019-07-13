Gheorghe Hagi's son Ianis joins Genk

London, July 13: Genk have signed Ianis Hagi, the son of Romania great Gheorghe.
Hagi joins the Belgian side, who will play in the Champions League next term, on a five-year deal.
Genk are reported to have paid €8million to sign the 20-year-old, who joins from Viitorul Constanta.
Hagi moves to Genk after scoring two goals for Romania at last month's European Under-21 Championship.
He joined Fiorentina in 2016 but made only two Serie A appearances for the club before heading back to Viitorul.
Playing under father Gheorghe, he scored 10 league goals for the club last term to earn his Genk switch.