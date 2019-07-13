Football

Gheorghe Hagi's son Ianis joins Genk

By
Ianis Hagi
Ianis Hagi, son of Romania great Gheorghe, will play in the Champions League next season after joining Genk.

London, July 13: Genk have signed Ianis Hagi, the son of Romania great Gheorghe.

Hagi joins the Belgian side, who will play in the Champions League next term, on a five-year deal.

Genk are reported to have paid €8million to sign the 20-year-old, who joins from Viitorul Constanta.

Hagi moves to Genk after scoring two goals for Romania at last month's European Under-21 Championship.

He joined Fiorentina in 2016 but made only two Serie A appearances for the club before heading back to Viitorul.

Playing under father Gheorghe, he scored 10 league goals for the club last term to earn his Genk switch.

Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 3:20 [IST]
