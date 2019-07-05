Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Zola frustrated after been made to wait on Chelsea decision

By Opta
Gianfrano Zola

London, July 5: Gianfranco Zola has been left frustrated after Chelsea waited on informing him he would not be part of Frank Lampard's coaching staff.

Lampard's return to Stamford Bridge was confirmed on Thursday (July 4), with the Chelsea great signing a three-year contract following an impressive maiden season in management with Derby County.

Following Lampard's unveiling, Chelsea confirmed Zola - assistant boss under Maurizio Sarri - would not retain his role.

Assistant coaches Jody Morris, Chris Jones, Joe Edwards and Eddie Newton will form the backroom staff under Lampard, who said on Thursday he is not aiming to build an "old boys' club".

And though Zola expressed his thanks to Chelsea for the experience, he believes the club's late decision has restricted his chances of securing a coaching role elsewhere.

"I found out quite late and the manager positions of the other teams have all been sorted out," Zola told The Sun.

"Regardless, it is a minor thing for me. It was important that it helped my career. Working for a top club with a top coach has been good for me.

"I was head coach before and my main ambition is to return to that. But to work for Maurizio and Chelsea was a great opportunity.

"The most important thing is I want to get on with my future. I would like to stay in England. I will have to wait and see what happens now."

Zola has previously taken charge of West Ham, Watford, Cagliari, Al-Arabi and Birmingham City.

More CHELSEA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 43 - July 5 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
CWC 2019: India vs Sri Lanka:Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 5, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue