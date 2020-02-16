Giannis picks Real Madrid over Barcelona

Los Angeles, February 16: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo picked Real Madrid over Barcelona when presented with an offer ahead of the NBA All-Star Game.
Antetokounmpo will lead Team Giannis against Team LeBron in Chicago on Sunday (February 16).
But the reigning NBA MVP faced a different test on Saturday, when he was offered Barcelona and Real Madrid shirts.
"We've got Real Madrid, who's the player though?" Antetokounmpo said, assessing his options.
"I love both of these players, [Lionel] Messi or [Cristiano] Ronaldo, who used to play with Real.
"But I'll probably go with Real. There you go, Real."
Madrid can restore their three-point lead atop La Liga when they host Celta Vigo on Sunday (February 16).