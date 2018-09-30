Football

Giuseppe Marotta to stand down as Juventus CEO

Turin, September 30: Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed he will leave his position as CEO of Juventus in October.

The 61-year-old stepped into the role in 2010 and has overseen a glorious period for the club, which has included seven consecutive Serie A titles.

Marotta has been heavily linked with the presidency of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) but denied that was the motive for his departure from Turin in a television interview after the Bianconeri's 3-1 win over Napoli on Saturday (September 29).

He said in a statement published by Juve: "The club is carrying out an extensive renewal. My mandate as chief executive comes to an end on October 25 and the list of board members, which will be presented on Monday, will not contain my name.

"For the time being I will remain in place as chief executive, but I wanted to make this statement in order to avoid any speculation.

"I will assess my position along with the club president in the coming days. I've had eight wonderful years here, full of success, and Juventus will always remain in my heart."

    Story first published: Sunday, September 30, 2018, 1:10 [IST]
