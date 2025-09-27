How much money will PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi pay for Haris Rauf's fine from his Own Pocket?

Football Graham Potter Departs West Ham After Eight Months As Head Coach Amid Struggles West Ham has confirmed the departure of head coach Graham Potter after eight months. The club's poor performance in the Premier League prompted this decision. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

West Ham United have parted ways with head coach Graham Potter after a brief tenure of eight months. Potter, who took over from Julen Lopetegui in January, struggled to improve the team's performance. Under his leadership, the club managed only six victories in 25 matches across all competitions.

The Hammers currently find themselves in a precarious position, sitting 19th in the Premier League standings. They have secured just three points from their first five games this season. The club has also announced that assistant coach Bruno Saltor and first-team coaches Billy Reid and Narcis Pelach have left immediately, along with goalkeeping coaches Casper Ankergren and Linus Kandolin.

The club's statement highlighted that results and performances since the latter part of last season and into the start of the 2025-26 season have not met expectations. The Board of Directors believes a change is essential to enhance the team's standing in the Premier League swiftly.

Potter leaves with one of the lowest win percentages among West Ham managers who have overseen more than one Premier League game, at 26.09%. Only Avram Grant had a lower rate at 18.92%. This statistic underscores the challenges faced during his time at West Ham.

Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly a leading candidate to succeed Potter at West Ham. Santo recently became available after departing Nottingham Forest earlier this month, making him a viable option for the London Stadium role.

The decision to part ways with Potter reflects West Ham's urgency to address their current league position and improve their prospects for the remainder of the season. The club aims to bring in new leadership that can steer them towards better results.