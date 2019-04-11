Football

Grindel steps down from UEFA and FIFA roles

By Opta
Reinhard Grindel

Nyon, April 11: UEFA vice-president Reinhard Grindel has announced his resignation from the European governing body and the FIFA Executive Committee.

The 57-year-old stood down as president of the German Football Association last week following allegations he had accepted an expensive watch as a gift from a colleague.

Grindel denied any wrongdoing before it was confirmed on Wednesday (April 10) he had stepped down from his roles in continental and world football.

"I am mainly interested in protecting the good name of UEFA," he said in a statement.

"I also do not want to burden FIFA on its path to more transparency and good governance."

Grindel came under fire last year following Mesut Ozil's international retirement.

The Arsenal midfielder quit Germany duty in the wake of their dismal World Cup defence at Russia 2018, claiming he had been made a scapegoat following a controversial meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan prior to the tournament.

    Read more about: uefa fifa football germany
    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
