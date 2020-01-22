Football
Guardiola admits Man City's penalty woes have reached crisis point

By Russell Greaves
GabrielJesusCropped

London, Jan 22: Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City's repeated spot-kick failures will force him into a rethink over how penalty takers are picked.

Gabriel Jesus saw his first-half effort repelled by Dean Henderson in City's hard-earned 1-0 Premier League win at Sheffield United on Tuesday.

It was the Brazilian's third miss from five top-flight efforts from 12 yards, but he is not the only guilty party in the City ranks, with Raheem Sterling and even talisman Sergio Aguero - who scored the winner at Bramall Lane - also fluffing their lines.

Asked if it was a cause for concern, Guardiola replied: "Definitely.

"I have to reflect on it. I always have the confidence in the players to take it, but I have to reflect on maybe how they take the decision on who will take it.

"Not [just] for Gabriel today, because Sergio missed two and Raheem missed one and a half against Wolves [a twice-taken, twice-saved penalty, with Sterling netting the rebound from the second].

"We are not safe. In that level it's so important, it makes the difference most of the time.

"I have to take a decision with the guys over who is going to take the penalty."

Asked if he had someone in mind, Guardiola said he did but would not reveal a name, except to jokingly add: "Ederson is the best. Believe me, Eddie is the best taker we have on the penalties.

"He has no blood in his brains, he's so calm, so he could do it."

Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 4:10 [IST]
