Guardiola: City weren't interested in Van Dijk

London, December 28: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted the Premier League leaders were never interested in signing Liverpool-bound defender Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk, 26, is set to head to Anfield from Southampton in January after the clubs agreed a deal reportedly worth £75million.

The Netherlands international was linked to numerous clubs before Wednesday's announcement, with City and Chelsea among them.

However, speaking after City's 1-0 win over Newcastle United, Guardiola was asked if Van Dijk was a player he was looking at January.

"Nope. No, no, no," the Spaniard responded.

Asked if he was interested in Van Dijk, Guardiola added: "No."

City are flying 15 points clear atop the Premier League, having won 19 of their 20 games.

Story first published: Thursday, December 28, 2017, 10:30 [IST]
