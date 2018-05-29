Football

Guardiola would love to see Sarri in Premier League

Maurizio Sarri (left) and Pep Guardiola

Manchester, May 29: Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola would love to see Maurizio Sarri in the Premier League, as the Italian continues to be linked with Chelsea.

Sarri was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti at Serie A runners-up Napoli last week.

The 59-year-old, who left Empoli for Napoli in 2015, is reportedly set to move to Chelsea, where countryman Antonio Conte is widely expected to depart.

Guardiola knows Sarri's methods well after City and Napoli went head-to-head in the Champions League group stage last season – the English side prevailing in two entertaining encounters.

Asked about Sarri possibly joining Chelsea, Guardiola told Tuttosport: "I would love to see Sarri in the Premier League.

"He did well with Empoli and, above all, Napoli.

"His teams are a real joy to watch. Juventus can also put on a show, with the added security of the club operating behind them."

Sarri guided Napoli to their second runners-up finish in three seasons, having threatened to dethrone champions Juventus, who ultimately topped the standings by four points.

As for Guardiola and champions City, they enjoyed a record-breaking campaign in the Premier League.

Source: OPTA

