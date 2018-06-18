Guillermo Varela: It would be a dream to play for Suarez's Barcelona

Moscow, June 18: Uruguayan right-back Guillermo Varela has revealed his dream to play for the Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona along with his native striker Luis Suarez.
There is the rumours have appeared that the La Liga club has shown their interest to sign the Penarol defender. Though Varela is currently focusing the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, he seemed very excited with that news.
According to Marca, the 25-year-old said after hearing that news, "I've read it but I haven't asked Luis , no-one has confirmed anything to me. Obviously yes , it would be a dream to play for Barcelona and even more so with Suarez, it would be very nice. But I don't want to think about that, I only want to think about Uruguay."
In their 2018 World Cup campaign beginner against Egypt on last Friday, where Uruguay edged out their opponent by 1-0, Suarez hugely disappointed with the weak performance on the field. While Suarez is facing huge criticism for that poor show, Varela has a strong faith in his senior.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid Castilla defender said, "I see him motivated and enthusiastic. He couldn't finish it off the other day but he's a great player and he's always shown that for Barcelona."
That game was also Varela’s first World Cup game for which he was very excited ahead of the game. He feels that he performed well in that game.
Varela shared his experience on his first World Cup outing by quoting, "Once I was here and involved, I couldn't believe it. Then the important aim is to win.
"I think it was a good game personally, a few mistakes like everyone, but able to finish off moves in the attack.
“The night before I couldn't sleep, it was my first World Cup game. Personally, it was good, though at the start I was a little tense due to the anxiety before the game."
In the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Uruguay will play their next two Group A games against Saudi Arabia on June 20 (at Rostov Arena) and the hosts Russia on June 25 (at Samara Arena).
