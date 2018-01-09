Harry Kane plays down contract talk rumours

Bengaluru, January 9: In-form Tottenham striker Harry Kane has revealed that he has not held contract talks with the club and is not planning any either.
Following the mega-money departure of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool to Barcelona, clubs in England are now worried about their star players.
Mauricio Pochettino, the Spurs manager, has urged the club's hierachy not to take their star striker Harry Kane for granted which was reported just a few days back.
It was thought Kane was on the verge of signing a new deal worth £200,000 a week.
But asked last night if he had been in talks with the club he insisted: “No.”
And if there were any planned he said: “Not that I know of.”
Pochettino’s warning over Kane came as Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho was preparing to seal his £143million move from Liverpool to Barcelona.
The Tottenham chief says clubs are now powerless to keep players.
Kane said: “It’s a matter of opinion, but I think if a player wants to go then why would you stop him? He’s not going to be in the club, he’s not going to play every game, he’s not going to put his heart on the line so…
“From the Coutinho point of view I think he’s been very professional in the six months he has played this year and, look, Liverpool have got a good offer from Barca and accepted it so I wouldn’t say they’re powerless but I can see why if a player wants to go you would let him go.”
Kane insisted he is happy at Tottenham, adding: “I’ve always said as long as we keep progressing, keep getting better and start winning trophies, that’s the aim.
“As long as the club keep doing that then, yeah I’m happy here.”
Kane helped Tottenham book their place in the FA Cup fourth round by netting twice in their 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on Sunday.
He said: “Job done but it was tough, especially first half they defended very well.
“We had a few chances and we obviously could have done better. But they had one that came off the bar as well so it could have been a different game but the main thing is that we’re through to the next round so a good win in the end.
“I think this year especially with the league kind of being out of contention — of course we want to finish in the top four - there’s a chance for us to win a competition so we’ll see.
“Obviously once the Champions League starts and that there’s going to be a lot of games but I think we’ve got a good enough squad to rotate like we did against Wimbledon.
“We want to win a trophy somehow and with Manchester City running away with the Premier League the FA Cup is a competition we’re looking at to do that.
“You want that winning feeling of a trophy. We’ve been close in the league the last couple of years but the aim of the game is to win trophies and that’s what we've got to try and do.
“We’re still in the Champions League and the FA Cup and we know Champions League will be tough so FA Cup is one we have a good chance in.
“We’ll be one of the favourites, so we’ve just got to see who we get in the next round and go from there.
“It’s always been a fantastic competition and obviously there’s been a lot of talk over the years about people resting players but that’s just the nature of the game now.
“There are so many games and squads are so good, you can rest players, so for us whatever the gaffer chooses we’ll be ready to play.”