Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kane wants Tottenham to go on run after 'disappointing' start

By Opta
Harry Kane

London, August 27: Harry Kane warned Tottenham they could not afford to keep dropping points in their bid to keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City after a "disappointing start".

Spurs have won just one of their opening three games of the Premier League season, already dropping five points behind leaders Liverpool.

While Kane said there was a long way to go, the forward added Tottenham needed to start putting together consistent results.

"As you're seeing from Manchester City and Liverpool there is no letting up from them," the Spurs star told UK media.

"I said before the start of the season that if we could put a run together, get that momentum, maybe winning for two, three months on the spin without dropping any points, then that's what it's going to take. It's a disappointing start but there is a long way to go.

"I said as much after the first weekend of the season. Liverpool won on the Friday night and then Manchester City won early on the Saturday. They set the standard with those results and I knew we had to keep up with them, make sure we win, especially at home.

"It is disappointing that we haven't done that in only our second game, but there is still a long way to go, there are a lot of big games ahead of us.

"It just means we are going to have to pick up points in the big games, the tough games and try to improve on what we did against Newcastle."

Tottenham suffered a shock 1-0 loss at home to Newcastle United on Sunday, and face a trip to Arsenal for the North London derby in their next outing.

Kane is eager for Spurs to claim three points at the Emirates Stadium in their final game before the international break.

"You never want to go into an international break having lost or drawn. Of course a north London derby is as big as it gets. If we win that it makes the first four games a bit brighter," he said.

"It won't be easy, but we have to make sure we are prepared and ready for that one. It is still going to take a lot of hard work."

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: INT 4 - 0 LEC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 5:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue