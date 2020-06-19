Has Marcus Rashford been a better player under Solskjaer than Mourinho?

Bengaluru, June 19: Marcus Rashford is only 22 years old however has been relishing the top tier football for almost five years now. The English forward has already played under three different managers so far and barring a few dips in the form he has been a pivotal presence in the United XI.
After his impressive debut season under Louis Van Gaal, he had a tough time coping with the pragmatic demand of Jose Mourinho's system. He although played regularly under Jose Mourinho but his numbers did not seem to improve.
But since Soslkjaer's appointment, he looks to be the most improved player in the squad. Solskjaer has used him as the left-winger mainly just like Mourinho. However, further liberty to his game has helped him grow more.
An unfortunate back injury halted the 22-year-old's season meteoric rise in January this term. But his stats would surely validate he has been a better presence under Solskjaer than Mourinho.
Rashford played more minutes under Mourinho than any United player. He made 81 Premier League appearances and managing 4363 minutes but provided only just 15 goals and 11 assists. That’s a goal or assist every 167.8 minutes.
Compared to Solskjaer, the 22-year-old has played 34 league appearances with 2922 minutes. But has already surpassed the goal-scoring mark.
Rashford has scored 21 goals and provided 6 assists in almost less than half appearances compared to Mourinho- with a goal or assist in every 108.2 minutes. Since Solskjaer's appointment, no one has registered more goals than him despite him missing almost two months of football this season.
There seems little doubt that Solskjaer’s retention has helped to get the best version of Rashford. The Mancunian kid is still way behind peaking his prime which indicates he only has a big ceiling to reach.
With the 2019/20 season resuming from this week, United fans could only hope Rashford now can keep up the improved form under Solskjaer for the rest of the season, with the club still fighting for a top-four Premier League finish.