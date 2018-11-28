Football

Hell yeah I'm angry - Lukaku responds to being dropped by Mourinho

By Opta
London, Nov 28: Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed his anger at being dropped by Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho 'frustrated' players aren't listening to instructions

Lukaku was among the substitutes for the Premier League clash with former club Everton last month and was also benched for the Manchester derby on November 11 after returning from injury.

The Belgium international was missing from the starting XI once more against Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday and has revealed his surprise at being left out.

"I was like, oh wow, s***, it happened," Lukaku, who has not scored since September, told Bleacher Report of his initial omission against Everton.

"But really I had a conversation with the coach about it and I said: 'Listen, it's been a long year and also with the World Cup, I felt a bit tired.'

"He saw it. He made his decision.

"He said I didn't look happy, that I was angry. And I said: 'Hell yeah I'm angry. Do you think I should smile?'

"Then we had a little chat and after that we just moved on.

"It was just like 10 minutes and then from then on it opened something in myself, like a new fire to go and get what's mine."

Lukaku did add, however, that he was one of Mourinho's "favourites" in the United squad.

" because I would go through a brick wall for him. And he knows that," he added.

"He's the type of coach where he would be honest with you and tell you how it is. If you cannot deal with that, that's a big problem."

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 15:40 [IST]
